Outgoing BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness admitted “mistakes are made” but said there is “no institutional bias” at the BBC after she and director-general Tim Davie resigned over claims Panorama selectively edited a speech by Donald Trump.

Arriving at BBC New Broadcasting House on Monday (10 November), Ms Turness said the BBC's journalists are "hard-working people who strive for impartiality, and I will stand by their journalism".

"There is no institutional bias," she added. "Mistakes are made, but there's no institutional bias."