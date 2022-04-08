DHL cargo jet breaks in half while making emergency landing at airport in Costa Rica

A DHL cargo jet broke in half after sliding off the runway as it made an emergency landing in Costa Rica.

San Jose’s international airport was closed after the accident involving the Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft, which saw the pilot and co-pilot evacuated unharmed.

The plane, which was heading to Guatemala, suffered a failure of its hydraulic system, causing the pilot to request an emergency landing back at the airport on the outskirts of Costa Rica’s capital shortly after take-off.

Footage shows the aftermath of the incident after the aircraft skidded, turned 180 degrees and cracked in two.

Sign up for our newsletters.