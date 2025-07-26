‘Doctors thought I had a stroke after botox-like injection’

Nicola Fairley is one of 38 cases of botulism so far linked to unlicensed anti-wrinkle injections in recent outbreak of disease many doctors have never treated.

Fairley was left unable to swallow and doctors thought she had suffered a stroke after contracting the life-threatening illness from a potentially illegal product.

The botox-like product was administered by Fairley’s usual beautician after she won a Facebook competition.

Botulism symptoms include slurred speech, breathing problems and can be deadly, it's so rare many doctors never see it in their entire careers.