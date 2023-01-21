Dominic Raab insists he has "behaved professionally" throughout his political career amid multiple allegations of bullying.

When asked if he has modified his behaviour during an interview with BBC Breakfast, he said he doesn't think he has done anything wrong.

"I make no apologies for having high standards, for trying to drive things forward," he said.

He then added that this can, "of course," be done in a "professional way."

It was alleged that staff were afraid to approach Mr Rabb's office.

