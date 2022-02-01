Dominic Raab says Liz Truss wearing mask ‘wouldn’t have made a difference’

Dominic Raab has suggested that Liz Truss wearing a mask hours before testing positive for Covid-19 “would not have made a difference”.

The foreign secretary sat maskless alongside fellow MPs in the House of Commons and later attended a Tory party meeting, hours before confirming she had tested positive on Monday evening.

When asked on Times Radio if he wishes Ms Truss had just “stuck a mask on” following the news, Mr Raab suggested that wouldn’t have mattered.

“I’m not sure that would have made a different, the rules have been followed clearly,” he said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.