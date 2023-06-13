Watch: Trump departs Doral golf club for arraignment at Miami courthouse

Watch as Donald Trump departs for federal court in Miami to face criminal charges on Tuesday 13 June.

The former US president will be arraigned today on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

He becomes the first current or former US president to ever face federal criminal charges.

Mr Trump departed his golf club in Doral, just outside Miami, and was scheduled to appear for arraignment at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Court House at 3pm local time.

He has vowed to plead not guilty to all charges.