Trump tells Europe ‘get your act together’ on immigration as he arrives in Scotland

Donald Trump has claimed Europe “had better get its act together” as he arrived at the start of a four-day visit to Scotland.

Trump was greeted by Scottish Secretary Ian Murray as he landed at Glasgow’s Prestick Airport, before quickly launching a broadside at at EU migration policies as he spoke to waiting reporters.

“ You better get your act together or you're not gonna have Europe anymore,” he said, adding: “ You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that's happening to Europe.”

Trump’s comment come against a backdrop of tension over the housing of migrants in regional areas of the UK, with a string of violent protests taking place outside a hotel believed to be housing asylum seekers in Epping, Essex.