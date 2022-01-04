Donald Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general

New York’s attorney general issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children - Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka – in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices.

New York’s attorney general Letitia James’s office filed the subpoenas in an attempt to force the former president and his children to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the Trump Organisation.

The company includes about 500 business entities owned by Mr Trump and his family members.

Mr Trump’s tax affairs have been subject to a criminal investigation for the past three years.

