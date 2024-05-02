Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden is “determined to create the conditions” of a 7 October style attack in the US during an anti-migrant rally speech in Wisconsin.

Mr Trump claimed America is heading for its own “October 7 style attack,” in a fiercely anti-immigration campaign speech on Wednesday.

The former US president told supporters Mr Biden was planning to bring “massive numbers” of Gazan people from the Middle East to towns across the nation.

On 7 October 2023 militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in Southern Israel, abducting around 250 hostages.