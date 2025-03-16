Donald Trump stared down a reporter whose microphone hit him in the face as he spoke to journalists before departing for Mar-a-Lago on Friday, 14 March.

The president was speaking about Gaza to a group of press at Joint Base Andrews when a boom microphone made contact with his face.

Mr Trump looked towards the group of journalists before raising his eyebrows at the incident.

The Republican remarked, "She just became a big story tonight," seemingly referring to the reporter.