Donald Trump has hinted he will run for president again in 2024, doubling down on his lie of winning two previous elections.

He was speaking at a rally in Georgia where he railed against Republican governor Brian Kemp for refusing to go along with his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

"I ran twice, I won twice and I did much better the second time," Mr Trump told the crowd.

"And now, we just might have to do it again."

