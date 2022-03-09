Donald Trump wrongly claims US is ‘bigger nuclear power’ than Russia

Donald Trump has claimed the US is a “bigger nuclear power” than Russia.

Speaking on an episode of Real America, the former US president hit out at Joe Biden for being “pushed around” by Vladimir Putin.

“He [Putin] says ‘don’t get involved, don’t get near the fly zone, we’re nuclear power - don’t get near us, we’re a nuclear power,’” Mr Trump said.

“Well, we’re a nuclear power, too - we’re a bigger nuclear power,” he added.

The US possesses an estimated 5,428 nuclear weapons, several hundred fewer than the total number of Russia’s warheads.

