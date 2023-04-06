Port of Dover: Hundreds of motorists stuck in queues at start of Easter holidays

Ferry passengers faced long queues at the Port of Dover on Thursday, 6 April, as holidaymakers set off for the Easter break.

Operator DFDS estimated that there were queues of “approximately 90 minutes” for passport checks by French officials at the Kent port.

Footage shows a long line of cars stretching back from the English port.

Delays have been blamed on French border officials carrying out extra checks and stamping UK passports after the UK left the European Union.

