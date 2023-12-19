Independent TV
Watch drink driver plough through brick wall inches from canal after night out
A drunk BMW driver crashes through a wall and flips his car upside down, landing just inches away from a canal.
Paul Pollard, 60, accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal when he got behind the wheel of his car after a night out in Nottingham on August 19.
CCTV footage shows the car lurch forward and crash through a wall at 3am before ending up the city’s canal towpath.
Pollard, who was three times over the legal drink-drive limit, managed to escape the wreckage with only minor injuries.
He admitted drink-driving and driving without due care and attention. He was given a 19-month driving ban when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday (18 December).
02:09