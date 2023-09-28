Driver trapped after metro train hits car in California

A driver was seriously injured after her car collided with a Metro train in Pasadena, California on Thursday (28 September).

At 9:18 a.m. rescue crews responded to the collision between the train and a car at S Raymond Avenue and E. California Blvd.

Rescuers worked to help free the car driver after she became trapped following the crash.

The woman, in her 40s, was the only person in the car. Once she was freed from her vehicle she was transported to a hospital around a block away.