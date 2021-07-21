Authorities in Catalonia are using drones to maintain social distancing rules on beaches in the region, following a spike in cases of Covid-19.

Two drones continuously hover 30 metres above the ground in the coastal town of Sitges, monitoring the behaviour of visitors.

“We have many people on our beaches and even being an outdoor space, people tend to get too close to each other,” Beach Councilman Guillem Escola said.

“We must apply measures so we can know how busy our beaches are and so our personnel know where to go to advise people to social distance.”