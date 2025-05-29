Drunk driver turns up to police station in horse and cart

Watch the moment a drunk driver pulls up to a police station in Poland in a horse-drawn carriage.

In CCTV footage shared by Poddębice police, the 69-year-old sits in the cart as two horses pull him around the carpark on Sunday (25 May).

An officer can be seen running up to the man and stopping him, where he said noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

Breathalyser tests read that the man’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was 1.3 per cent — a life-threatening level of intoxication.

The man has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence and also has a lifetime driving ban, authorities said.

Police confirmed that his “irresponsible behaviour” will see him sent back to court.