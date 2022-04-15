Traffic queues formed on the A303 close to Stonehenge on Good Friday, as thousands of people looked to get away for the long Easter weekend.

An estimated 4.62 million journeys are likely to be made across the UK today, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.

Families had been warned of delays on the road ahead of the break.

Good Friday also officially marked the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures of 22C recorded in central London.

