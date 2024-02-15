Women have been left “absolutely devastated” at a “very emotionally trying time” after learning their eggs may have been damaged during fertility treatment at two hospitals.

The eggs of 136 women may have been damaged during the freezing process at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in London and Jessop Fertility in Sheffield.

The clinics contacted the women after discovering they may have inadvertently used some bottles of a faulty freezing solution in September and October 2022.

Catherine Slattery, a specialist group actions medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, told Sky News today (15 February): “I’ve had a number of very upsetting phone calls with individuals affected.

“They’ve come to have fertility treatment for a number of reasons, and fertility treatment in itself is very distressing and a very emotional-trying time. “