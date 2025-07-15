The Eiffel Tower lit up with fireworks in a spectacular Bastille Day display on July 14th.

The annual celebration marks the storming of the Bastille in 1789, a key moment that sparked the French Revolution and led to the fall of the monarchy.

Thousands gathered at the Champ de Mars in Paris to witness the show.

For the first time, 1,000 drones animated the sky above the Champ de Mars and the Trocadéro. They formed various shapes, including the words Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité, the French national motto.

The display included 120 firing points, with 80 positioned on the Eiffel Tower.