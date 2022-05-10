Elon Musk says he will reverse Donald Trump’s ‘morally wrong’ Twitter ban

Elon Musk says he will reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban if his bid to buy the social media platform is successful.

Speaking to the Financial Times Future of the Car summit, the world’s richest man called Twitter’s decision to remove the former US president “morally wrong” and “foolish in the extreme”.

“I would reverse the permanent ban, obviously I don’t own Twitter yet so this is not a thing that will definitely happen,” Mr Musk said.

“Banning Trump from Twitter didn’t end Trump’s voice... this is why it was morally wrong and flat out stupid.”

