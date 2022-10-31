Suella Braverman under pressure over asylum crises and security concerns

Suella Braverman is under mounting pressure after a series of crises in the asylum system and admitting to sending official documents to her personal email on six different occasions.

The home secretary's admission comes after an immigration watchdog was left "speechless" by safety problems at the allegedly overcrowded Manston asylum centre in Kent.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, criticised Rishi Sunak for re-appointing Ms Braverman after she resigned from Liz Truss's government over a security breach.

"What advice on her did the prime minister ignore when he reappointed her?" Ms Cooper said.

