Emmett Till: White woman whose accusations led to lynching dies

The white woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till in 1955, has died at the age of 88.

Carolyn Bryant Donham died in hospice care in Louisiana on Tuesday, 25 April, according to a death report filed in the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

When she was 21, she accused the 14-year-old of making improper advances on her in a grocery store.

Till was kidnapped, tortured, beaten and shot before his body was tied to a fan blade and weighed down in a river.

Bryant was never convicted nor charged with any crime.

