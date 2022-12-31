More than 1,100 people have been recognised in King Charles III’s first New Year Honours list.

England Women were recognised for their triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, with captain Leah Williamson made an OBE, and Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White all made MBEs.

A number of other high-profile stars received honours, including Queen guitarist Sir Brian May, who was knighted for his services to music and charity.

Liverpool full-back and Scotland captain Andy Robertson has also been appointed an MBE for his work with young people.

