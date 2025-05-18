Pro-Palestine protester’s hair pulled as attempted Eurovision disruption blocked

A pro-Palestine protester was restrained after an attempt to disrupt Israel's Eurovision performance at the grand final in Switzerland on Saturday, 17 May.

Youth Demand, which is calling for a trade embargo on Israel, said its supporters David Curry, 22, from Manchester, and Meaghan Leon, 27, from London, had been arrested.

Footage released by the group showed a protester's hair being pulled.

Basel police said: “The organiser handed the two people over to the police. The police checked the two people and then released them. It is now up to the organiser to decide whether to press charges.”