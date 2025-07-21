Felix Baumgartner’s partner shared video of the extreme athlete setting off on his fatal paragliding flight.

The 56-year-old Australian daredevil was flying over Porto Saint’Elpido in Italy on Thursday (17 July) when he lost control of his motorized paraglider.

Witnesses said they heard a loud boom as the paraglider spun out of control and crashed next to a swimming pool.

On Saturday, Miha Schwartzenberg posted a video to X of Baumgartner’s taking off on his fatal journey.

“I was filming him taking off not knowing that this will be his last flight of his extraordinary life,“ Schwartzenberg said in the caption. “Felix Baumgartner is going home now, up there, where he was the happiest ever.”

Baumgartner was best known for his record-breaking skydive from the edge of space in 2012.