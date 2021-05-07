Around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block of flats in east London thought to be covered with the same type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower. The London Fire Brigade said parts of the eight, ninth and 10th floors are alight at New Providence Wharf in Poplar, with the cause of the fire unknown “at this stage”. Meanwhile, the London Ambulance Service have said that a “number of people” have been treated at the scene, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.