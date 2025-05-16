Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s (OFRS) chief fire officer Rob MacDougall teared up as he paid tribute to firefighters who died in a fire at a former RAF base on Thursday (15 May).

Two firefighters died while tackling the blaze at Bicester Motion. A member of the public has also died.

London fire commissioner Andy Roe said one of the fatalities was a leading London firefighter and sub-officer who was on retained duty with OFRS, and another of those who died was from OFRS.

Two further OFRS firefighters suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Speaking on Friday, Mr MacDougall hailed the "unwavering bravery" of the emergency services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.