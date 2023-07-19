Thousands of dead fish have washed up in a sea pool in a Devon coastal village.

The sad discovery was made in Westward Ho! on Wednesday morning (19 July) and this video, posted by Lynsey Southern, shows the sheer amount spread across the pool bed. Lynsey posted her video on Facebook with the caption: “The seapool is a fishy graveyard this morning.”

The discovery has left many residents demanding to know why this has happened. Pamela Stabbing said: “Not enough oxygen for all of them so they have suffocated. One of those things unfortunately with having a sea pool.”