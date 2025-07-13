Five runners have been taken to hospital after the sixth bull run at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Although the run itself was without major incident, one participant was knocked unconscious by a Jose Escolar bull inside the ring at the end of the event.

Thousands of spectators lined the route of the annual 850 metre dash through the streets of the Spanish old town.

Superstitious runners touch an image of the patron saint San Fermin before the run.