Extremely rare five-legged lamb born at farm in Northumberland

An extremely rare five-legged lamb has been born at the Whitehouse Farm in Northumberland.

This rare occurrence is thought to only happen to one lamb in a million and part-owner Heather Hogarty says it’s only the second time she has seen it in her 25 years at the Farm.

Mrs Hogarty said: “It is unusual, but animals having something a bit different does happen - we get many animals born with disabilities, but you don’t see them as often as sadly they get put down.”

