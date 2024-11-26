Tractor creates devastating wave by driving through flooded UK town

A tractor caused a devastating wave of floodwater through a Worcestershire market town during Storm Bert on Sunday, 24 November.

Tenbury Wells was left 4m underwater after a wall was swept away when the Kyre Brook burst its banks.

Onlookers proclaimed "What a prat" as the driver was filmed driving through the flood, prompting a wave to crash against shopfronts and smash windows.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We are actively investigating the incident and officers are in Tenbury Wells this morning speaking to people whose businesses and properties may have been affected.

"No arrests have been made at this time."