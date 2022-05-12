Passers-by save life of woman suffering ‘medical emergency’ in car

A group of passers-by have been praised for saving the life of a woman who suffered a "medical emergency" behind the wheel of her car in Florida.

Footage shared by Boynton Beach Police Department shows the vehicle coasting through a busy intersection as another driver runs beside it, waving her arms to get the attention of others.

Several people then get out of their vehicles and work together to stop the unconscious driver's car, smashing the window to get the woman out and bring the vehicle to a stop.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.