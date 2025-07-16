Florida store clerk fights back against robber trying to kidnap her

A Florida store clerk fought back after a suspect tried to kidnap her from inside her workplace, video from 29 June shows.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in St. Augustine after a 911 caller alerted them to a male subject attempting to force a woman into a vehicle outside in the parking lot.

Deputies learned the male suspect committed a robbery inside the business, then forcefully removed a female employee from the store, and dragged her outside, where he began to push her into his vehicle.

The victim fought back and flagged down a bystander who came to her aid and called police as the suspect abandoned his kidnapping attempt and fled.

The defendant was subsequently captured. Theodore Michael Tundidor, 31, was charged with kidnapping, robbery, and grand theft auto, with additional charges for driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.