The fossilised remains of an early hominid child have been found in a cave in South Africa , in a discovery that is proving somewhat a mystery for scientists.

The team found only the remains of a partial skull and some teeth, but no other signs of a body that would normally be expected in such discoveries.

This suggests that the skull of the Homo naledi child may have been moved there as some sort of burial – which Professor Lee Berger says is a “remarkable level of interaction with the dead.”