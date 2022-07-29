Fossilised eye-popping fish is rendered in 3D model

A beautifully-preserved fossil of a prehistoric fish has been discovered in Gloucestershire.

Sally and Neville Hollingworth found the 183-million-year old Pachycormus during a dig at Court Farm, just outside Stroud.

The couple are experienced fossil hunters, and recently found remains of mammoths in the Cotswold Water Park.

“When you find fossils, most of the time they’ve been pressed flat... [this one] was amazing because we suddenly realised its skull was uncrushed,” Neville told BBC News.

This video shows a 3D model of the fossil.

