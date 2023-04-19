Emmanuel Macron heckled and greeted with loud boos during Alsace visit

Emmanuel Macron was greeted by boos and heckles upon his arrival in Alsace on Wednesday (19 April).

The French president visited the commune of Selestat, where he was welcomed by Mayor Marcel Bauer and MP Charles Sitzenstuhl.

As Mr Macron arrived, the crowd chanted slogans such as “Macron resignation” and “we are here”, the famous song of the Yellow Vests.

During his visit to a factory in Muttersholtz, the president was greeted by hundreds of demonstrators banging on saucepans.

