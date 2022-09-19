Rainbow covers sky over Elizabeth Tower as Queen’s lying-in-state draws to end

A rainbow was seen above the Elizabeth Tower in Westminster on the final evening of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state on Sunday, 18 September.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners had queued throughout central London to see Her Majesty’s coffin, which began four days of lying in state in Westminster Hall last Wednesday.

Access to the queue ended on Sunday night in order for the lying-in-state to end at 6:30am the following morning before the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

