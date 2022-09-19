Former prime ministers gather at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen's funeral

Former prime ministers of the United Kingdom were among senior politicians seen arriving at London’s Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

David Cameron, Theresa May, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown joined world leaders, politicians, and the royal family for the historic ceremony.

Two thousand people are expected to attend the funeral, which is set to be watched by millions on TV across the globe, as well as from public viewing areas in London.

