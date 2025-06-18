Chilling doorbell footage captures suspected gang members terrorizing an apartment complex in Colorado.

Video from the Aurora Police Department shows a group of roughly nine individuals lurking outside of an apartment on June 9. Several of the suspects can be seen knocking at the door and aiming their guns.

The residents did not open the door and the suspects eventually leave the premises.

In a press conference Tuesday (17 June), Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said the residents who lived in the targeted apartment had just moved in from Venezuela two days prior to the incident.

According to Chamberlain, the apartment complex has been the site of repeated criminal activity, with numerous reports of shots fired.

Four suspects have been arrested. Police believe the incident is linked to Venezuelan gang activity that is rampant in the Aurora area. However, while Chamberlain noted similarities to the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, he reportedly did not confirm that the group is connected.