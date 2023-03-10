James Cleverly has suggested Gary Lineker needs to study the “history books” after comparing language around the government’s asylum policy to 1930s Germany.

The foreign secretary added that the “simple truth of the matter is the UK is a welcoming and hospitable country”.

“There are some people desperate to gain attention by using deeply offensive and inappropriate language about this,” Mr Cleverly said.

“I would gently suggest they read their history books a little bit more carefully.”

