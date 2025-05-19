Gary Lineker quits BBC in video confirming last Match Of The Day appearance

Gary Lineker will leave the BBC following the conclusion of Match of the Day next weekend and will no longer present next year’s FA Cup coverage or the 2026 World Cup, the broadcaster said is a clip he filmed for Instagram.

It comes after he “apologised unreservedly” for sharing and then deleting a post on his account from the group Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, which prompted allegations of anti-semitism which he denied.

Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.”