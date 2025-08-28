California Governor Gavin Newsom claims world leaders laugh at President Donald Trump behind his back.

Newsom, who has surged in polls since launching a redistricting fight with Republicans and trolling the Commander-in-Chief on social media, spoke to Politico at their California Agenda Sacramento Summit event.

“I’ve had the privilege of meeting many foreign leaders. They’re laughing behind his back,” said Newsom, “He’s being played everywhere. It’s an embarrassment.”

Trump frequently insists the world ‘respects’ America again since he returned to office.