Black Mirror star joins ‘stop starving Gaza’ emergency protest outside Downing Street

A Black Mirror actor joined an emergency pro-Palestine protest outside Downing Street on Tuesday, 29 July.

Alex Lawther, who starred in "Shut Up and Dance," explained that he joined the demonstration "to protest to [Sir] Keir Starmer [and] David Lammy, to force them to take action and to prevent the unnecessary violent, cruel deaths of Palestinian people in Gaza every day."

The protest was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Coalition, who asked attendees to bring pots and pans to bang outside as the Cabinet met.

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will recognise Palestine in September before the UN General Assembly unless Israel ends the “appalling situation” in Gaza.

The prime minister held an emergency virtual cabinet meeting where he laid out his plan for peace agreed over the weekend with French President Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz.