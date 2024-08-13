Watch: Gaza ceasefire protesters block California freeway traffic

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked traffic on the 405 freeway in west Los Angeles on Tuesday, 13 August.

Members of IfNotNow, who are calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and a US arms embargo on Israel, shut down the road for about an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Nine people were arrested, authorities added.

The group wrote in an Instagram post: “Today, American Jews risked their bodies to demand a lasting ceasefire and an end to US military aid to Israel.”