Watch: Jacob Rees-Mogg clashes with GB News guest over government’s Brexit ‘lies’

Jacob Rees-Mogg clashed with his own GB News guest during a debate on the government and Brexit.

During a fiery interview, political commentator Marina Purkiss suggested the Tories “lie and lie” and said “what you lot are doing in government is disgusting”.

In turn, Mr Rees-Mogg accused his guest of being “on the left” before quickly drawing the segment to a close.

“Unfortunately, we’ve got to go straight to the weather because we’ve overrun,” he said, shouting over Ms Purkiss.

