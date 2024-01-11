George Santos: Trump will win election by a landslide

George Santos has claimed Donald Trump will win the US presidential election “by a landslide”.

The serial fabulist and accused fraudster, who was expelled from Congress last month, spoke to Piers Morgan Uncensored in an interview aired on Wednesday night (10 January).

“I believe he will [win the election] by a landslide,” Mr Santos said of Mr Trump.

He went on to add that he would “love” to work with the former president if he made a return to the White House.

During the interview, Mr Santos also stared down Mr Morgan, refusing to explain his “endless” lies.