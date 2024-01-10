George Santos stares down Piers Morgan, refusing to explain lies

George Santos stared down Piers Morgan as the broadcaster grilled him on the lies he told before he was expelled from Congress.

The serial fabulist and accused fraudster was finally kicked out on 1 December after over 100 Republicans joined Democrats to vote overwhelmingly in favour of expelling him.

Speaking on TalkTV, Mr Santos said he “didn’t have an answer” as to why he lied, before staring at Mr Morgan.

“Can’t explain it, can’t explain it. Sorry Piers,” he added, after a pause.