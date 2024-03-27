Scene of Germany bus crash after at least five confirmed dead

Watch as rescue helicopters and ambulances work at the scene of a bus crash on a highway in eastern Germany on Wednesday 27 March.

The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 9:45am local time (08:45 GMT) and the highway was closed in both directions.

The vehicle, operated by Flixbus, was headed from Berlin to Switzerland when it came off the road and ended up on its side, authorities said.

Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe told German television channel n-tv that there were “numerous injured and at least five dead.”