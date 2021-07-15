Local residents have compared flooding in the German spa town of Bad Muenstereifel in Euskirchen, to damage from bombing in WWII.

At least 19 people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse.

Authorities in the western county of Euskirchen said Thursday that eight deaths had been reported there in connection with the floods.

German weather service DWD predicted the rainfall would ease Thursday.